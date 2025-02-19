Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares or equities representing ownership in companies that operate casinos, gaming facilities, or related hospitality services. These stocks can be affected by factors such as economic conditions, regulatory changes, consumer spending, and competition within the gambling industry. Investors in casino stocks aim to profit from the financial performance of these companies through dividends, capital appreciation, or other financial instruments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,853,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $291.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,001. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. 768,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,353. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,632. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $119.13. 367,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $111.10 and a 52-week high of $150.21.

