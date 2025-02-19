Oil Stocks To Research – February 16th

Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, and GE Vernova are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of oil and gas. Investors can purchase these stocks on stock exchanges to gain exposure to the energy sector and potential profits or losses based on the performance of the oil industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded down $8.18 on Friday, reaching $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,171,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,588. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $381.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.46.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $985.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $972.21.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.32. 5,824,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,159. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.55.

