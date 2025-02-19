Bfsg LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,509.73. This trade represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

