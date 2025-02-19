iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

