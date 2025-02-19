C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $1.86 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,943.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.