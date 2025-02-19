NetEase (NTES) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase Trading Up 1.1 %

NTES stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

