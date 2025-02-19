Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in ResMed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average of $238.99.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,307 shares of company stock worth $4,403,180. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

