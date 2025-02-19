Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $448,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 250,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,645,000 after purchasing an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,749,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.