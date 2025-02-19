D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,241 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $83,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 318.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CSX by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,114,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 958,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

