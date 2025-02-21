E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 43428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 1,677,336 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 41.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,018,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 297,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 349,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 759,398 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 240,858 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

