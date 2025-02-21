Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,037.85 and last traded at $1,037.77. Approximately 873,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,125,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $938.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $815.63. The stock has a market cap of $429.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.