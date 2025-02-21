Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 41,440,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 9,232,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

