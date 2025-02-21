AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.50. 5,654,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 19,035,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

