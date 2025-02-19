Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Destiny Capital Corp CO trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for 0.7% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

