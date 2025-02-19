Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

