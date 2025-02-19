Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EGBN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $759.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -42.04%.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
