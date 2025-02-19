Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,900,000 after buying an additional 3,458,045 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,819,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,782 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,161 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

