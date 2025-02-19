Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

