iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

