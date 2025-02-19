Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently:

2/10/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

2/6/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

