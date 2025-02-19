Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.47 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.59). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.