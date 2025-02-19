Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$181.96 and traded as high as C$190.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$190.00, with a volume of 4,578 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

