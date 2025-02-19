Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.45 and traded as high as $237.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $231.02, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.88.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

