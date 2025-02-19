NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. NerdWallet updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS remained flat at $13.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 900,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,331. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. NerdWallet has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,768.01. The trade was a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,051,439. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

