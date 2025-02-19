Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 106,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,041. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
