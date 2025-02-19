Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $15.44 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 5.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

