Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $46,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

