The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Home Depot by 295.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 518,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after purchasing an additional 479,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

HD stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.