Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

