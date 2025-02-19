Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

