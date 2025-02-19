Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 51,649 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,649 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

