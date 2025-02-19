Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 408,896 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,896 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 257,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FNDX opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.