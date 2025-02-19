Semus Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 105.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $226.07 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.07 and a 12 month high of $371.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.43. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.90.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

