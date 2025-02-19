State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 16,441 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

