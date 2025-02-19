Q2 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Trading Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.10. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

