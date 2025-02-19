Super Group (SGHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter.
Super Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.91 and a beta of 0.99.
Super Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.69%.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
