Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.30 and its 200-day moving average is $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

