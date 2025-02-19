Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a market cap of $785.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

