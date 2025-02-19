Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Announces Acquisition of Tech Start-upTreasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) has recently filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the acquisition of a promising tech start-up in a strategic move to expa

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Treasure Global’s 8K filing here.
About Treasure Global
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
