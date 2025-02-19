Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Refinances Credit Agreement with Bank of MontrealOn February 14, 2025, Twin Disc, Incorporated announced that it has entered into a Credit Agreement with Bank of Montreal, replacing the previous credit agreement with BMO Harri

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Twin Disc’s 8K filing here.

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also