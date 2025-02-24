The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

