3,599 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.