Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.