Zacks Research Weighs in on O-I Glass’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.1 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 647,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 617,460 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

