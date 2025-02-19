55,930 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,240,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.15.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total value of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $829,377.13. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,892 shares in the company, valued at $116,852,877.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $710.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.27 and a 12-month high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

