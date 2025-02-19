Ally Financial Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,571,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.