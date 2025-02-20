Able Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Able Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.