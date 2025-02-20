Auour Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 777,222 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 283,463 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,405,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.33 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

