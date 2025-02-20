First Bank & Trust Acquires 217 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13,145.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 145,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

