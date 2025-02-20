Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIDU

Baidu Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.